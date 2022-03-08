Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Increased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

