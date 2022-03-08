Financial Contrast: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) vs. Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Guardant Health alerts:

90.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $138.40, indicating a potential upside of 157.82%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.41%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 14.63 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -13.42 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 347.31 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.57

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Risk and Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.