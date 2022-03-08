Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.