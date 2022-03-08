Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.
