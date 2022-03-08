First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

