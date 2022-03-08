First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. 89,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,309. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

