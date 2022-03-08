First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 260,842 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,875. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34.

