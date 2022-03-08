First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 11,170 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 660.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 5,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

