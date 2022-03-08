First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

