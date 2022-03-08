First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 28,327 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 1,175,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

