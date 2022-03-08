First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $452,800.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 555,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

