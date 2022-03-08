First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 157,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.