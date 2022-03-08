First Hawaiian Bank Invests $901,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

