First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

