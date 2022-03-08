First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

