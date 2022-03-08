First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 91.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 28.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

