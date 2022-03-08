First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

