First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

