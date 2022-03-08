First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTB opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.
M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.