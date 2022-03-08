First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHN. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.