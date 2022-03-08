First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

