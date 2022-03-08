First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 137,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $811.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

