First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 44.1% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

