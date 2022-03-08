First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

