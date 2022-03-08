First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $167.17

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.17 and last traded at $167.26, with a volume of 501307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

