First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE FDEU traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,805. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
