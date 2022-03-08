First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,805. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

