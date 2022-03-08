Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Five Below stock opened at $145.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Five Below by 101,730.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

