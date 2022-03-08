Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.67.
Five Below stock opened at $145.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.25.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.