Five Oceans Advisors Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 227,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 739,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,591,422. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

