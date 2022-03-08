Five Oceans Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 47,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 97,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $130.61. 1,072,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,163. The stock has a market cap of $385.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.95 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

