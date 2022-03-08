Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 353,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.