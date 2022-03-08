Five Oceans Advisors Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 679,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.96.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.