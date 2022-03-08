Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 66,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,527. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

