Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after acquiring an additional 352,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,093. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

