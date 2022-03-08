FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $126.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

