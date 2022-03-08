Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 23,200 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.