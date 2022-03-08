Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.28 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

