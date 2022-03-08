Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.28 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
