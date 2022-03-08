Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 362,814 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 201,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of F opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

