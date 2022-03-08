Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.4%.
Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.93% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
