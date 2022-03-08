Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.4%.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.93% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

