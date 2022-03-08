Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $621.06 million, a PE ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Fossil Group (Get Rating)
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
