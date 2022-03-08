Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $621.06 million, a PE ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,177 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,423 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,638 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fossil Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

