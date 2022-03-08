Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($82.61) to €80.00 ($86.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Fraport has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.