Fruth Investment Management Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

NYSE:AA traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

