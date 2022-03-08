Fruth Investment Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $107,090,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 84,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,786. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

