Fruth Investment Management Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $185.54. 179,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

