Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

