Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.26

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 99053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.