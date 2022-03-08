Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,988. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.