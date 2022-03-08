Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 698 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $400.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

