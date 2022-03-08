Fundamentun LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.