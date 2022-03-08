Fundamentun LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

