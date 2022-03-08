Fundamentun LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 101,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

