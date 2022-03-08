Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.