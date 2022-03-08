Fundamentun LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average of $287.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

